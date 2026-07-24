Cultus Lake Waterpark Inches Closer to Re-Opening – No Firm Date

Fraser Valley – FVN learned that a “possible” reopening of the Cultus Lake Waterpark “could happen by the August Long weekend”. This came to light after FVN was following another story about what swag is available for tourists and locals.

In a July 23 posting to their website, management was vague about a firm re-opening date:

Approximately two weeks after the June 15th incident ( a number of students were shocked from a short circuit, perhaps a grounding issue) , the Technical Safety BC investigative team released the affected area back to Cultus Lake Waterpark, allowing us to begin preparations for a phased reopening. While Technical Safety BC’s full investigation has not yet been released, they have advised that several variables are suspected to have contributed to the incident. These findings have been provided to us through non-compliance certificates and a comprehensive review of our entire facility ensuring similar conditions are not present elsewhere in the park.

This sitewide review of all electrical work and components includes verification of grounding and bonding, review of lighting installations, and metal railings and objects throughout the park. Assessments of our facility, underway in coordination with Technical Safety BC, WorkSafeBC, Fraser Health, and licensed contractors, have also been extended to other infrastructure throughout the park including natural gas, and chemical systems, as well as equipment and operating procedures. The assessment process is detailed and includes thorough inspections, testing, documentation, and corrective work where required.

To complete this work thoroughly and efficiently, we are focusing on specific areas of the park and completing all required reviews and corrections before reopening those areas to guests. Any area that reopens will do so only after receiving the necessary approvals from the applicable authorities, Technical Safety BC, WorkSafeBC, and Fraser Health.

As part of a phased reopening, hot tubs will remain temporarily closed. The inspection methods required for the pool structures are invasive and this will take time. Our priority is to complete the review and work needed for returning our waterslide attractions to service first. The hot tubs will remain out of service until their review can be completed.

We sincerely appreciate the patience and support shown by our guests, staff, and community. We remain committed to completing this work thoroughly and responsibly. Updates will be posted to our website as additional attractions are approved to reopen.