Wildfires – Highway 3 (as well as Highway 1) Closure Adds to Limited Interior Travel Options

Fraser Valley/Fraser Canyon/Hope – Traffic Advisory – Hope – Thursday, July 23, 2026 4:25 PM: Drivers travelling east of Hope are advised that Highway 3 remains closed for traveller safety due to wildfires.

Highway 3 is closed between the Hope Slide/Sunshine Valley area and eight kilometres west of Manning Park Lodge, with overhead message signs and portable message boards alerting travellers of the closure. The closure will remain in place until it is safe to reopen the corridor.

The Highway 3 closure is in addition to the closure of Highway 1 near Boston Bar.

The Coquihalla (Highway 5) remains the only open major route into the southern Interior. However, construction work is happening on that highway, so travellers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, traffic-control personnel and construction signage. Drivers must exercise patience while travelling through construction zones.

Given the quickly changing nature of the situation, people travelling through the area are encouraged to continue to check DriveBC for the most up-to-date closure and reopening information.

Drivers are advised to be prepared to adjust their driving routes, and obey all signage and traffic-control personnel in the area. Please allow for additional travel time through the area when diversions are underway.

For up-to-date information about road conditions visit: https://drivebc.ca/

For up-to-date information on the current wildfire situation visit: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/dashboard

For information on evacuation orders and alerts in B.C., including recommended actions, visit: https://emergencyinfobc.ca