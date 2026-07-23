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Vinay Waraich — Candidate for Abbotsford School Trustee in October Election

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Vinay Waraich — Candidate for Abbotsford School Trustee in October Election

Abbotsford – Vinay Waraich is the latest candidate for Abbotsford School Trustee in the October 17 Municipal Election.

From his website: Vinay is a lifelong Abbotsford resident who grew up in our public school system — attending John Maclure Elementary, Colleen & Gordie Howe Middle School, and graduating from W.J. Mouat Secondary. Currently pursuing his degree in Political Science at the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV), he brings a firsthand understanding of modern educational pathways and the real challenges students and educators navigate every day.

Vinay’s background spans civic service, professional practice, and hands-on community engagement. He serves as a Member’s Assistant at the House of Commons, helping local residents navigate complex parliamentary and government services, and holds executive leadership experience as Vice President of his local Electoral District Association. Alongside his work as a licensed real estate professional, Vinay has practical experience in the electrical trade and background in business management with local establishments like Fresh Healthy Cafe and McDonald’s.

Deeply invested in Abbotsford’s youth, Vinay actively coaches local basketball teams and coordinates volunteer initiatives with community organizations like the Kids Play Foundation. He brings an energetic, collaborative voice to the Board of Education — focused on fiscal responsibility, strong partnerships with parents, and expanding real opportunities for every student.

http://vinaywaraich.ca or contact trustee@vinaywaraich.ca

2026 Vinay Waraich — Candidate for Abbotsford School Trustee in October Election

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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