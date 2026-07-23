UPDATE – July 23 10:30 PM – Evacuation Orders for Boston Bar, Hell’s Gate, Spuzzum First Nation

Fraser Canyon – July 23, 10:30PM – From FVRD – Electoral Area A – South of Hells Gate to North of Alexandra Lodge The previously issued Evacuation Alert for the area south of Hells Gate to north of Alexandra Lodge has been upgraded to an Evacuation Order .

The previously issued Evacuation Order for Hells Gate remains in effect.

This Evacuation Order has been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District due to increased wildfire behaviour. This Evacuation Order is effective as of July 23, 2026, at 20:30.

Spuzzum First Nation has issued an Evacuation Order for the area of Yelakin IR 4 & 4A, Long Tunnel IR 5 & 5A Reserve Lands due to wildfire V11090. You must leave the designated area immediately. Failure to do so could result in injury and loss of life.

ORIGINAL STORY – There is a new fire (Anderson River) south of Boston Bar. Alertable BC issued the notification Tuesday afternoon July 21. It is listed as Out of Control

UPDATE: A new wildfire (V11090) has ignited south of Boston Bar and is spreading quickly in strong winds. This wildfire is a threat to life and safety.

The Evacuation Order issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District for the Boston Bar area remains in place. Residents who have remained in the community are in danger and MUST LEAVE NOW.

Evacuation Order for Hell’s Gate as of 850PM July 21.

Highway 1 CLOSED – you must drive northbound on Highway 1.

Fire Number V11090

300 Hectares