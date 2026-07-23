Statement from Chilliwack City Council on the Passing of John Jansen

Chilliwack – The flags at City Hall will be lowered to half-mast from Thursday evening (July 23) to Friday evening (July 24) in honour of the recent passing of former Mayor, former Member of the Legislative Assembly, and long-time community advocate, John Jansen. Read Council’s statement here:

“We are saddened to hear of the recent passing of former Mayor,

former Member of the Legislative Assembly, and long-time community

advocate John Jansen.

“From education and arts to healthcare and economic development, John

was a passionate and driven advocate for Chilliwack. He actively served

the citizens of Chilliwack for four decades in multiple roles,

including Alderman from 1981 to 1983 and Mayor from 1984 to 1986 for the

City of Chilliwack, Chair of the Fraser-Cheam Regional District, and

Member of the Legislative Assembly for BC from 1987 to 1991, including

appointments at Minister of Health, Minister of Finance, and Minister of

International Business and Immigration. He also served as Trustee and

Treasurer of the Chilliwack General Hospital Board, Chair of the BC Milk

Marketing Board, and more.

“In both his role as President and as Director of Special Projects

for the Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO), John also

played an integral role in Chilliwack’s growth. He played a key role in

attracting new businesses to the city, and on the purchase of more than

200 acres to create Canada Education Park. In his time with CEPCO, John

supported strong economic growth and local job creation in Chilliwack.

“John was particularly dedicated to the health of the community, both

during his time as Minister of Health, and later as President of the

Chilliwack Hospital Foundation. While part of the Hospital Foundation,

John helped lead a multi-million-dollar campaign for Chilliwack General

Hospital, to support and expand health services in Chilliwack.

“To recognize his long-term contributions and profound impact on our

community, John was awarded the Order of Chilliwack in 2021. This is far

from the only award he received in acknowledgement of his inspiring

community work. Some of his previous achievements include the Queen’s

Golden Jubilee Medal, a Paul Harris Fellowship from Rotary

International, a fellowship from the General Accountants Association of

Canada, and an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from UFV.

“We extend our sincere condolences to John’s family, friends, and

former colleagues. Flags at Chilliwack City Hall will be flown at

half-mast from Thursday evening, July 23, until Friday evening, July 24,

to honour John and his contributions to Chilliwack.”

– Mayor Popove and Councillors Kloot, Lum, Mercer, Read, Shields, and Westeringh