GFL Environmental Depot of Abbotsford Listed As a Top Recycler – Three Years In A Row

Abbotsford/Victoria – Interchange Recycling, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to the collection and recycling of used oil, antifreeze, oil filters, and automotive containers in British Columbia, today announced the winners of their seventh annual Top Collector Awards. Top 30 B.C. public recycling centres have been recognized for their outstanding performance and commitment to collecting used oil and antifreeze materials across the province throughout 2025.

“Each collection site across the province plays a vital role in keeping our communities safe by recovering hazardous materials like used motor oil, antifreeze, oil filters, and automotive containers,” says Jenn Robson, director of operations at Interchange Recycling. “When residents drop off these materials at our free public recycling centres, they ensure these recyclable resources stay out of local landfills and waterways. These awards recognize the communities leading by example.”

This year’s rankings reflect strong performance across the province, with nine collection sites climbing the ranks and five new facilities joining the list. The GFL Environmental Depot in Abbotsford and the City of Burnaby Eco-Centre maintained their respective first and second-place positions.

For GFL, This top ranking directly reflects local community pride and environmental commitment. By consistently choosing to drop off used motor oil, antifreeze, oil filters and automotive containers at free public return sites, Abbotsford residents continue to lead British Columbia in keeping thousands of litres of hazardous materials out of municipal landfills and local waterways.

“Each collection site across the province plays a vital role in keeping our communities safe,” says Jenn Robson, director of operations at Interchange Recycling. “These awards recognize the communities setting an example.”