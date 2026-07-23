UPDATE – Boston Bar Water System Boil Water Advisory

Boston Bar/FVRD – UPDATE – July 23, 2026 @ 1:38 PM – Boil Water Advisory for Boston Bar is in place.

Boston Bar RCMP – The Boston Bar area continues to be affected by active wildfire conditions. Public and officer safety remain the highest priorities as police operations adapt to the evolving situation.

Due to the active wildfire and rapidly changing conditions, the area is not considered safe for members of the public to remain in unless authorized by emergency officials. Residents and visitors are urged to comply with all evacuation orders and alerts issued by local authorities.

RCMP officers remain actively engaged in monitoring the affected area and responding to incidents as operationally feasible and safe to do so. Police resources continue to be deployed in support of public safety, emergency operations, and the protection of evacuated communities. Response decisions will be guided by wildfire conditions and the need to ensure the safety of both the public and emergency responders.

Individuals should avoid travelling into the affected area and leave immediately if directed to do so by emergency officials.

“We want the public to understand that these conditions are unsafe for everyone,” says Superintendent Darren Pankratz of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. “Our priority is protecting life and supporting emergency response efforts. RCMP officers continue to work alongside our partners to help maintain public safety and security while wildfire conditions remain active. It is critical that people follow evacuation instructions and stay away from affected areas.”

The Boston Bar RCMP will continue working closely with emergency management partners and will adjust operational deployments as conditions permit.

ORIGINAL STORY – In a FVRD media release marked – *URGENT* – July 23, 2026 @ 12:12 PM

Due to the dynamic nature of the Brunswick Complex Wildfire, it is anticipated that water may need to be shut down on the Boston Bar water system in order to protect critical infrastructure. If you have remained in the Evacuation Order area and are continuing to use water the area is under a water conservation restrictions.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon remains closed.