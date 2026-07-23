25-year-old Tanner Fox – Convicted and Sentenced in Relation to 2022 Fatal Shooting of a 41-year-old Abbotsford Man

Abbotsford – 25-year-old Tanner Fox has now been convicted and sentenced in relation to the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old Abbotsford man in March of 2022.

Background:

On March 21, 2022, at around 9:52 p.m., Abbotsford Police Department (AbbyPD) responded to a home in the 3500-block of Latimer Street for a report of a break and enter and a shooting. Police and paramedics arrived at the home and located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures, the victim died from his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in to investigate and worked in close partnership with AbbyPD and the BC Coroners Service to advance the investigation.

The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Chad Colivas of Abbotsford. Mr. Colivas was shot when he confronted Mr. Fox who broke into his residence. Mr. Colivas was unarmed and the incident was not associated to any gang conflict.

On May 26, 2023, IHIT investigators, along with members of AbbyPD, arrested then 22-year-old Tanner Fox and 30-year-old Laetitia Acera, both of Abbotsford, in relation to the murder. Mr. Fox was subsequently charged with second-degree murder, while Ms. Acera was charged with manslaughter.

On February 19, 2025, Ms. Acera pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of break and enter. She was sentenced on April 16, 2025, to four years in prison and two years probation. Because the court credited her with two years and 10 months for the time she spent in pre-sentence custody, she had another 14 months of jail left to serve. The court also imposed a 10-year firearms prohibition and a DNA order.

Update:

On April 10, 2026, Mr. Fox, now 25, appeared at the Supreme Court of BC in Abbotsford where he pleaded guilty to the lesser-included offence of manslaughter with a firearm.

On July 22, 2026, Mr. Fox was sentenced to 15 years in prison with no credit for time served. At the time of sentencing, Mr. Fox was already in custody for a separate homicide conviction. The court also imposed a lifetime firearms prohibition and a DNA order.

“The victim was only 41 years old when his life was taken away due to a senseless act of violence,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “While the sentencing does not change that fact, we hope it represents a step forward for his loved ones as they continue their healing process.”