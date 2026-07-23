2026 Harrison Dragon Boat Festival Saturday July 25

Village of Harrison Hot Springs, BC – July 22, 2026 – Dragon Boat BC and Harrison Paddling Club will host the Harrison Dragon Boat Festival on Harrison Lake this Saturday July 25. This year, almost 2,000 racers from the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast, and Washington State will be participating. The Festival’s races beginning at 9:30 AM are free for the public to watch.

This year’s event is supported by Oddball Workshop and the Province of BC, and is set to deliver exciting racing until 4:30. The Harrison Dragon Boat Festival dates back to 2004, and has been delivered in partnership between Harrison Paddling Club and Dragon Boat BC since 2023. The event is the only dragon boat event serving the Fraser Valley.

Key Event Info:

Saturday July 25, 9:30 AM-4:00 PM

Harrison Lake, on the water/beach at Hot Springs Road and Esplanade Avenue

Website: dragonboatbc.ca/harrison

Social Media: Facebook- Harrison Dragon Boat Festival, Instagram- @dragonboatbc