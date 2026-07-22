Wildfire Concerns Near Ford Mountain Correctional Facility

Chilliwack River Valley – From Chilliwack Scanner – July 22, at 1:40PM – Chilliwack River Valley Fire has requested mutual aid from Chilliwack Fire for a wildfire – Chilliwack Lake Rd. near the prison (between Ford Mountain Correctional Facility and East Paulsen Road. Not far from Chilliwack Lake Provincial Park)

13:43hrs PDT UPDATE: River Valley Fire on scene with a 100x100ft wildfire starting to climb trees. Chilliwack Halls 3,4, and 6 responding.

13:50hrs PDT UPDATE: Fire is now 500x1000ft. and is still rank 1 BC Wildfire crew and Helicopter responding from Hope.

No word on the cause of the fire.

There are reports that as of 3PM , the fire was contained.