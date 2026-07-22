Chilliwack Hospice Society 40th Anniversary Ice Cream Social – Saturday August 15

Chilliwack – Join Chilliwack Hospice Society as we celebrate 40 years of compassion, connection, and community at their 40th Anniversary Ice Cream Social!

Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

4–7 p.m.

7112 Vedder Road, Chilliwack

Tour the Society’s building, explore four decades of memories in our archives, enjoy Kent’s Ice Cream and watermelon, and connect with board members, staff, and volunteers.

Sponsors, donors, members, volunteers, and community members are all welcome. Please let them know you are coming by calling 604-795-4660 or emailing sue@chilliwackhospice.org.