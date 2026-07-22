Chiliwack Councilor Bud Mercer Will Not Run in 2026 Election

Chilliwack – Will he? Won’t he?

Chilliwack City Councilor and former Police Officer Bud Mercer has made his decision to walk away from politics and not run for re-election in the October Municipal Election.

In his Facebook statement – Bud Mercer: City of Chilliwack Municipal Elections

It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve the citizens of Chilliwack. It has not been an easy decision but after 35 years in policing, 5 years in one of our federal agencies in Ottawa and 8 years on council it’s time! I have spent the last 8 years on council doing my best not to be a politician. I have always been candid (some say too candid) and calling it the way I see it. Sometimes without a filter! While I may not have pleased everyone each decision I have made, each debate I have been involved in and each vote I have passed has always been what I felt was the best for Chilliwack. These 8 years have gone by too quickly. My eternal thanks to the dedicated staff at our city and the serving mayor and councillors over these 2 terms. While we often disagreed on many of the issues and debated aggressively at times it was always respectful and professional. After vote was cast we all accepted the democratic process and moved on remaining colleagues and friends. It was a pleasure to go to work. As we move through chapters of our lives we all hope that we have left behind something that is as good or better than we found it. I have done my best. My colleagues at the table and city staff are friends, we wont be strangers. You know I’ll have an opinion on the upcoming election. I’ll leave that for now but stay tuned! Good luck to my fellow councillors who are running for reelection. I look forward to helping in any way I can!

Thanks all! Bud Mercer