BC Highway Patrol Looking for Witnesses, Dashcam Video after Highway 1 at Cole Road Fatal Collision

Fraser Valley – BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation into a fatal collision on Highway #1 and is appealing to the public to come forward with dash camera video or to explain what they saw in the hours before and after the crash.

On July 20, 2026, just before 1:45 a.m., Abbotsford Police received a report of a single-vehicle collision on westbound Highway #1 near Cole Road, Abbotsford. A green Subaru Impreza was found on its roof. There were two people in the Subaru. A man who was the driver had serious injuries, and a woman who was passenger in the green Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police are investigating the possibility that alcohol impairment was a factor in this collision,” says Sergeant Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “Witnesses to the collision did not initially stop, and it’s very important that those same witnesses get in contact with BC Highway Patrol.”

Police are keenly interested in what witnesses saw between 12:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. in the area at or near the collision site.

Anyone who has video or saw the green Subaru’s driving, or the collision itself, or who knows the driver and observed his behaviour in the hours before the crash, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Chilliwack at 604-702-4039 and quote file (1501) 2026-31210.