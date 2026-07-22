Agassiz RCMP – Up On The Roof — Fetch That Ball

Agassiz – In the recent weekly review , Agassiz RCMP were allowed to have a chuckle. After plenty of social disturbances and impaired drivers … this:

Youth on school roof

On a lighter note, police received a report of several suspicious individuals on the roof of a school in Agassiz. Officers responded to the area and located a group of youth nearby. As it turned out, there was no mischief afoot—just determined youth on an important recovery mission. Their soccer ball had been launched onto the roof, and the youngsters had taken matters into their own hands to get it back. With the mystery solved and the ball successfully recovered, everyone went on their way. It’s always nice to see local kids staying active and making the most of their summer break, though next time, they may want to work on keeping the ball between the goalposts instead of on the rooftop.