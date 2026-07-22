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AbbyPD – Women’s Vehicle Stolen at Knifepoint

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AbbyPD – Women’s Vehicle Stolen at Knifepoint

Abbotsford – Just before 10PM Tuesday (July 21) night, AbbyPD Patrol officers responded to a robbery in the 2800 block of Livingstone Avenue, where a woman had her vehicle stolen at knifepoint. Although understandably shaken by the incident, she was not physically injured.

Responding officers quickly located the stolen vehicle on Clearbrook Road near Highway 1, conducted a vehicle stop, and arrested the suspect. Thirty-two-year-old Justin Brown-Henderson, a known repeat offender, has been charged with Robbery, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

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