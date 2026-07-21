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Torn ACL – Chicago Stars FC (Former Chilliwack FC) Forward Jordyn Huitema’s Season is Over

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Torn ACL – Chicago Stars FC (Former Chilliwack FC) Forward Jordyn Huitema’s Season is Over

Chilliwack/Chicago – Chicago Stars FC forward Jordyn Huitema has been placed on the NWSL season-ending-injury list after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left leg. Huitema will undergo surgery and begin her recovery process.

Huitema sustained the injury during the Chicago Stars’ match against Angel City FC on July 18.

In June, Huitema launched her own Skin Care Product Line.

The Chicago Stars wish Jordyn a speedy recovery with full support from the club and look forward to her return to the pitch. She was traded to Chicago from Seattle in March.

She is a product of the Chilliwack FC Soccer Program. As part of the Canadian National Women’s team, she won a gold medal at the 2020 (2021 due to Covid) Tokyo Olympics.

2026 Chicago Stars FC (Former Chilliwack FC) Forward Jordyn Huitema

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