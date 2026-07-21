Ross Siemens Will Seek Second Term as Abbotsford Mayor

Abbotsford (with files from Black Press) – It’s Official. Ross Siemens will seek re-election as Abbotsford Mayor.

In a media release that was quietly unveiled, he noted: “I continue providing experienced, practical and collaborative leadership while protecting Abbotsford’s quality of life and preparing the city for future growth.”

Siemens was elected Mayor in 2022. He previously served on Abbotsford City Council twice. From 2014 to 2022 and 1986 to 1990. He made local political history as the youngest person ever elected on council during that first term (He was 23).

Like his predecessor in 2021 Mayor Henry Braun, Siemens had to deal with flooding in the Sumas Prairie.

One of the more notable actions was to clear the controversial Lonzo Road tent encampment, citing safety concerns.

Election Day is October 17.

From his media release: Mayor Ross Siemens announced that he will seek re-election as

Mayor of Abbotsford in the municipal election on October 17, 2026.

Siemens said he is seeking a second term to continue providing experienced, practical and

collaborative leadership while protecting Abbotsford’s quality of life and preparing the city for

future growth.

“Abbotsford is more than the community I have the privilege of serving—it is my home,” said

Siemens. “I was born and raised here, my family’s roots go back generations, and my wife Kelly

and I raised our daughters here. I am running for re-election because there is more work ahead,

and I believe our city needs steady leadership that brings people together and delivers results.”

Siemens was elected Mayor in 2022 with 16,037 votes, more than twice the total received by his

closest competitor. He previously served on Abbotsford City Council from 2014 to 2022 and on

the former District of Abbotsford Council from 1986 to 1990.

Since becoming Mayor, Siemens has worked with Council, City staff, First Nations, community

organizations and provincial and federal leaders to secure unprecedented investment for

Abbotsford.

In 2023, the City recognized a record $62 million in provincial grant revenue, the highest annual

grant total in the City’s recent audited financial records. This is especially significant because

Abbotsford’s elected representatives in both Ottawa and Victoria have served in opposition rather

than with the governing parties.

“That level of investment does not happen by accident,” said Siemens. “It comes from doing the

work, developing credible plans, building strong relationships and consistently making the case

for Abbotsford.”

“My responsibility as Mayor is not to politicize every issue or create unnecessary division. It is

to work constructively with leaders of every political background and deliver results for our

community.”

Major investments secured during Siemens’s term include $76.6 million from the province in

2024 for resiliency improvements to the Barrowtown Pump Station, up to $25.6 million through

the federal Housing Accelerator Fund and additional funding for transportation, infrastructure,

housing, homelessness services and flood recovery.

In February 2026, Siemens travelled to Ottawa with B.C. Emergency Management and Climate

Readiness Minister Kelly Greene and Semá:th First Nation Chief Dalton Silver to advocate

directly for long-term flood protection. Following those meetings, the federal government

committed to joining the Sumas Prairie Watershed Table and working with the City and Province

on flood mitigation and resilience.

“When our community needed to be heard, we took Abbotsford’s case directly to Ottawa,” said

Siemens. “That progress showed what can be accomplished when governments and First Nations

put political and jurisdictional differences aside and work together.”

Siemens said the Barrowtown investment is an important step, but broader flood protection

remains essential.

“The pump station protects families, farms, businesses, critical infrastructure and some of the

most productive agricultural land in Canada,” said Siemens. “I will continue advocating until the

long-term protections Sumas Prairie needs are funded and constructed.”

Parks and recreation have also been a major priority. In July 2026, Council approved plans for a

new two-sheet ice arena at Abbotsford Exhibition Park and a new 50-metre training pool next to

MSA Arena. The City has also advanced plans for sports fields, courts, aquatic facilities and a

future sports and recreation park.

“These are investments residents have been asking for,” said Siemens. “They will give children

opportunities to grow, help seniors remain active and provide places where families and

neighbours can come together. We must now move them forward responsibly and pursue outside

funding to reduce the burden on local taxpayers.”

Public safety has remained a central priority. The first phase of the Abbotsford Police

Department headquarters expansion was completed in 2025, providing modernized space and

resources for the growing police service. Siemens and Council have also advocated for additional

detox and treatment capacity, shorter emergency-room wait times and expanded hospital services

for Abbotsford and the wider Fraser Valley.

“Families, seniors and businesses deserve to feel safe and have access to the health and treatment

services they need,” said Siemens. “We will continue supporting our first responders and

pressing senior governments to invest in our growing community.”

Major transportation investments are also moving forward, including the widening of Highway 1

and improvements to the Highway 11 and Mount Lehman Road interchanges.

Housing and responsible growth have remained another focus. The City secured up to $25.6

million through the Housing Accelerator Fund, adopted a new Official Community Plan and

introduced measures to support additional affordable and multi-family housing.

The City has also modernized its development processes, introduced digital permit tracking and

worked to reduce wait times. Partnerships with provincial and federal governments have added

approximately 220 temporary shelter and supportive-housing spaces and more than doubled

Abbotsford’s funding through the federal Reaching Home program.

“Growth must be managed, not simply accepted,” said Siemens. “New housing must be

supported by roads, water, sewer, parks, police, fire protection and recreation facilities. We must

also protect Abbotsford’s agricultural foundation and community character.”

Abbotsford International Airport has continued to grow as one of the city’s most important

economic assets, serving more than one million passengers in each of the past three years. The

city-owned airport supports more than 2,000 jobs and operates without relying on municipal

property taxes.

“YXX supports affordable travel, tourism, aerospace, trade and local employment,” said

Siemens. “We must protect its low-cost model while pursuing new routes, investment and

economic opportunities.”

Siemens said the way a community is led matters as much as the projects it completes.

“Abbotsford’s diversity is one of our greatest strengths,” said Siemens. “I have tried to lead in a

way that respects different perspectives, lowers the political temperature and focuses on the

values we share.”

“Public safety, roads, parks, housing, flood protection and responsible spending are not partisan

issues. They are community issues. Leadership means bringing people together, finding common

ground and moving forward.”

Before becoming Mayor, Siemens operated Hub Motor Service, the downtown Abbotsford

business founded by his grandfather in 1954. He said that experience continues to shape his

approach to responsible financial management and economic development.

“Residents work hard for their money, and the City must treat every tax dollar carefully,” said

Siemens. “That means focusing on essential services, planning for the long term and pursuing

outside investment wherever possible.”

“Serving as Mayor has been one of the greatest honours of my life,” Siemens added. “I am

asking residents for their support so we can build on our progress and continue working together

for an Abbotsford that is safe, prosperous, welcoming and prepared for the future.”