Rick Theissen to Run for Abbotsford City Council

Abbiotsford – Rick Theissen is the latest candidate to declare running for Abbotsford City Council in the October 17 election.

From his website: I have decided to run for Abbotsford City Council in the fall of 2026 because I believe I have a proven track record of leadership and service that will help the city move forward.

​

I was raised in Abbotsford and have spent most of my life here. My parents were blue collar folks who emphasized the values of hard work and service, demonstrating that in their home, church and community. Once my wife and I were married and started a family of our own, we also sought to instill these values in our children.

​

As an adult I pursued a number of career options before settling into education at age 30. This June will be my last year of working as an educator and administrator, primarily at MEI Secondary where I started in September 1994. Throughout my career I was active outside the classroom, coaching basketball and volunteering for a variety of committees and boards, including serving a 7-year term on the BC School Sports board, with two years as President.

​

One of my major interests in life is sports – both as an active participant and as a fan. I participated in school and community athletics as a child and continued to play adult men’s and mixed slo-pitch into my 50’s. Our three children also played community soccer and baseball in their younger years before switching to school sports in high school. Now we have the privilege of cheering on our grandkids as they participate in many different athletic activities.

​

This brings me to one of the major reasons behind my decision to run for City Council. As our city has grown exponentially during my lifetime, I believe our recreational facilities have not kept pace. Although I am aware that our current Council is pursuing a long-term plan to upgrade and expand these facilities, I believe I can influence this process. Exhibition Park and Rotary Stadium opened in the late 1990’s and as wonderful as this 75-acre resource is, the city has not added a major outdoor facility since then.

​

Supporting growth of recreational infrastructure is expensive which leads me to the second focus of my campaign, business development. Abbotsford needs to expand its tax base in order to generate the revenue necessary to fund infrastructure growth. I believe our fine city should be open for business, removing whatever potential barriers it can to attract new businesses and residential construction.

​

Thirdly, I would love to see the old downtown Abbotsford area become a destination for activity and culture. We see models of similar types of attractional development throughout the Fraser Valley, and I believe there is a demand for it. If you have ever been downtown during the Berry Festival or the lighting of the Christmas tree, the crowds attest to a pent-up desire.

​

My campaign will focus on three main areas – expansion of recreational facilities, business development, and Downtown Abbotsford. I look forward to serving this community if elected this fall.