New Fire South of Boston Bar – Highway 1 in the Area Now Closed – Evacuation Orders for Boston Bar, Hell’s Gate

Fraser Canyon – There is a new fire (Anderson River) south of Boston Bar. Alertable BC issued the notification Tuesday afternoon July 21. It is listed as Out of Control

UPDATE: A new wildfire (V11090) has ignited south of Boston Bar and is spreading quickly in strong winds. This wildfire is a threat to life and safety.

The Evacuation Order issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District for the Boston Bar area remains in place. Residents who have remained in the community are in danger and MUST LEAVE NOW.

Evacuation Order for Hell’s Gate as of 850PM July 21.

Highway 1 CLOSED – you must drive northbound on Highway 1.

Fire Number V11090

300 Hectares