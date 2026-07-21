Construction Kicked Off on Enbridge’s Sunrise Expansion Program, Westcoast Natural Gas Pipeline System – Includes Fraser Valley

Fraser Valley – On July 20, 2026, Enbridge President and CEO Greg Ebel joined Federal Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson, B.C. Minister of Jobs and Economic Development Ravi Kahlon, and Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan, at a pipeline storage yard in Prince George to mark the start of construction.

As part of the ceremony, Enbridge, along with government officials and community leaders, added their signatures to a section of pipe manufactured in Canada, where workers had already signed it, before it becomes part of the system.

The project involves adding pipeline segments to increase natural gas capacity and installing additional compressor units at existing facilities. Three of the four compressor units will be powered by electricity, which will require the installation of powerlines.

Facilities construction is underway including clearing, road access work, and preparing foundations for new equipment as well as upgrades and modifications at existing compressor stations. Pipeline-related construction is expected to begin in August and may include clearing parts of the pipeline route, and installing pipelines beneath roads or waterways.

In the Fraser Valley, about 900 construction workers are expected to be working at peak construction period. These workers will be using local accommodations, restaurants and services, which will help support local businesses.

The project will also generate tax revenue for provincial, regional and municipal governments, which helps pay for schools, hospitals, roads, and other public infrastructure.

Local workers and businesses are encouraged to complete this online community opportunities form if they’re interested in working, or providing services or accommodation for the project.

The project is targeted to be completed by the end of 2028. Once operational, this expansion project will add 300 million cubic feet per day of natural gas transportation capacity to the pipeline system to ensure the province and region is supplied with the energy they rely on every day.