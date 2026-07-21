A First for BC Wildfire Service – First Drone Ignition Operation on a Wildfire in Canada at Brunswick Creek

Fraser Canyon (BC Wildfire Service) – This weekend BC Wildfire Service successfully completed the first drone ignition operation on a wildfire in Canada at the Brunswick Creek Complex.



BC Wildfire Service first began using Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS or drones) for ignitions on prescribed fires several years ago, trialing them to be able to integrate with operational procedures and tactics and to safely fly alongside other aviation resources.



The drones use a Plastic Sphere Dispenser (PSD) to precisely apply fire to specific areas, controlling the spacing and intensity of the fires and avoiding placing firefighters in challenging or dangerous terrain.



After proving its effectiveness and safety as well as uncovering additional capabilities as the technology advanced during prescribed fire operations, it expanded to wildfire response this weekend.



The drone used for ignition is accompanied by observation drones outfitted with infrared and imaging capabilities which gives us project intelligence not just during ignitions but through all phases of operations.



The observation drones can livecast visuals to personnel, providing additional insight and perspective to adjust tactics and manage crew safety. For example, it can keep crews safer by not having to work in smoke and on steep slopes and increases situational awareness by providing high resolution mapping and infrared visuals allowing us to see through the smoke to watch for ember transplant, assess ignition effectiveness and monitor fire behaviour.



Staying at the forefront of new technology helps us respond more safely, efficiently and effectively as wildfire behaviour evolves. By evaluating and adopting proven innovations, we can improve firefighter safety, strengthen decision-making and better protect communities and the environment.



Learn more about plastic sphere dispensers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UC3IhEvBWe8



Learn more about the use of drones for aerial ignitions: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7oa58ll9CEY



Learn more about the ignition operation this weekend: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1DXmQkLLb6/

2026 BC Wildfire Service – First Drone Ignition Operation on a Wildfire in Canada at Brunswick Creek – July