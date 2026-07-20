New Look Unveiled for RCMP Cruisers Across the Country (VIDEO)

Regina/Fraser Valley – For the first time in more than 30 years, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is updating the look of its front-line police vehicles to improve visibility and provide a modern, distinctive appearance.

About the new design

The updated look features white doors on a black base, along with high‑visibility, reflective graphics to ensure the vehicles can be easily recognized in all conditions—day or night, in rural or urban settings, and across Canada’s diverse climates. This ensures RCMP vehicles are clearly identifiable as law‑enforcement vehicles while remaining visually distinct as the RCMP.

Provinces, territories, and municipalities will be able to include local identifiers based on regional requirements. These variations allow for local flexibility and help demonstrate our connection with the communities we serve, while preserving a consistent, recognizable national RCMP identity.

Rollout approach

The vehicles featuring our new look will begin appearing on Canadian roads later this summer. The transition will be gradual:

current vehicles will remain in service until they reach the criteria for fleet replacement

new and existing vehicles will operate side‑by‑side during the transition period

all RCMP vehicles will continue to meet safety and operational requirements

This approach supports cost‑effective fleet replacement and ensures uninterrupted policing services.

Police impersonation

Public safety is our top priority. The new design has been developed with distinctive markings to help us stand out from non-police vehicles.

We understand that any change to vehicle appearance can raise concerns about impersonation.

If you are ever unsure whether a vehicle or person is a legitimate RCMP police officer:

You can call your local RCMP detachment to verify the car number, license plate, or police officer’s name or badge number

If you feel unsafe, lock your doors and call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number

Updated front-line vehicle video

Experience the evolution of the RCMP’s policing vehicles as we unveil a rebrand built for safety, visibility, and the future of policing in Canada.