More than 80,000 Attend 19th Annual Surrey Fusion Festival Featuring Headliners 54•40 and Kulwinder Billa

Surrey – Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, welcomed more than 80,000 people to Holland Park this weekend for the ultimate celebration of food, music and culture.

As western Canada’s largest multicultural festival, Surrey Fusion Festival brought together more than 50 cultural pavilions showcasing traditions, performances and flavours from around the world. This year’s theme, “One World, One Game,” celebrated the power of soccer to connect people across cultures, communities and countries.

“This year’s theme, ‘One World, One Game,’ captured what Surrey Fusion Festival is all about — bringing people together through shared experiences and a love of community,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “Thank you to Coast Capital, the City staff, volunteers, cultural groups and performers who helped make this year’s festival a success. Your efforts continue to make Surrey a welcoming place where everyone can feel a sense of belonging.”

The festival featured headline performances by iconic Canadian rock band 54•40 and Punjabi pop star Kulwinder Billa, alongside a diverse mix of local, national and international artists.

Now in its 19th year, Surrey Fusion Festival continues to be an award-winning event and the largest free multicultural festival in western Canada. In May, it was recognized as the Best Event for a City or Municipality at the Canadian Special Event Awards.

Attendees are invited to provide their feedback and help shape future events via an online survey for a chance to win a $200 gift card to Guildford Town Centre at surreyfusionfestival.ca.

The City of Surrey gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.