Cooling Centres During Heat Spell

Fraser Valley – These are the cooling centres that are available as this heat wave continues:

Abbotsford:

Abbotsford Recreation Centre at 2499 McMillan Rd (Monday – Sunday 5:30 am – 10 pm)

Matsqui Recreation Centre at 3106 Clearbrook Rd (Monday – Saturday 6 am – 10 pm, Sunday 10 am – 8 am)

Abbotsford Community Library at 33355 Bevan Ave (Monday – Thursday 9 am – 8 pm | Friday- Saturday 10 am – 5 pm| Sunday 1 pm – 5 pm)

Clearbrook Library at 32320 George Ferguson Way (Monday – Thursday 9 am – 8 pm | Friday – Sunday 10 am – 5 pm)

Mt. Lehman Library at 5875 Mt. Lehman Road (Tuesday – Friday 1 pm – 5 pm)

The Reach Gallery Museum at 32388 Veterans Way (Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 10 am – 5 pm | Thursday 10 am – 8 pm | Saturdays 12 pm – 5 pm)

Additional Cooling Centres are opened as needed

Chilliwack