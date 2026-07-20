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Chilliwack Traffic Issue – Paving – Vedder Road from Knight Road to Alder Avenue

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Chilliwack Traffic Issue – Paving – Vedder Road from Knight Road to Alder Avenue

Chilliwack – Daytime and nighttime paving on Vedder Road from Knight Road to Alder Avenue will begin Tuesday July 21, until Friday, August 7. Please expect lane closures, delays and congestion, and obey the direction of traffic control personnel. Visit chilliwack.com/paving for details.

City of Chilliwack Construction Notice July 2026

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