AbbyPD Weekend Recap – July 17 to 20 – Plenty of Impaired Drivers

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: July 17th to July 20th

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. & Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 356 calls for service.

Friday Night

Friday evening kept officers busy, with members responding to 75 calls for service. An additional five officers were deployed for impaired driving enforcement as part of the Summer CounterAttack program. Officers also conducted proactive traffic enforcement throughout the city, along with curfew checks on known offenders and inspections of local liquor establishments.

Saturday

During the day, officers focused on advancing ongoing investigations and successfully located a missing person, who was found safe and well. Traffic enforcement remained a key priority throughout the shift.

Overnight, officers responded to 72 calls for service, including check well-being calls, impaired driving investigations, threats, police assists, and suspicious person and vehicle complaints. Officers also removed an excessive speeder from the roadway and identified a prohibited driver.

Sunday

Day shift officers removed two impaired drivers and two excessive speeders from local roadways. Foot patrols were also conducted in the Ellwood Park and Fishtrap Creek areas.

Just before midnight, overnight officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 1. The vehicle was located, and the driver was arrested for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Refusal to Provide a Breath Sample. Later in the early morning hours, officers attended a fatal collision on Highway 1, which also involved an impaired driver. In addition to these incidents, officers carried out a variety of proactive policing activities throughout the shift.

Weekend Call Summary:

10 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

5 – Assaults

6 – Missing Person Reports

6 – Break & Enters

21 – Thefts

5 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

14 impaired drivers removed, & 91 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the weekend, individual was held in custody.