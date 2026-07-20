Abby DPAC Chair Shannon Rose Announces Candidacy for Abbotsford Board of Education Trustee

Abbotsford – Former Abbotsford District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) chair, long-time parent advocate, Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and community volunteer Shannon Rose has announced her candidacy for School Trustee for the Abbotsford Board of Education.



“Public education is one of the most important investments we make in our community,” said

Rose. “As a parent, volunteer and financial professional, I am committed to ensuring that every

decision made at the board table keeps students at the centre while supporting staff, families and the long-term success of our schools.”



Rose says her campaign will focus on:

Meaningful engagement with parents, staff and the community

A CPA with more than 20 years of accounting and financial management experience, Rose

brings expertise in governance, accountability, strategic planning and fiscal stewardship. She

believes strong financial oversight, coupled with a commitment to student success and

community engagement, is essential to maintaining a strong public education system.

For more than a decade, Abbotsford has been home to Rose, her husband and their two

daughters, who attend schools within the district.



Rose has played a significant role at the district level. She served on the executive of the DPAC

for six years, including four years as Chair and two years as Treasurer. Through this work, she

collaborated closely with the Board of Education, district leadership, including two

superintendents, various school administrators and parents from across Abbotsford, gaining a

deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the families and the school

district

Student success and well-being within inclusive learning environments

Transparency and accountability

Responsible financial stewardship

Rose’s commitments to community include:

District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC)

Parent Advisory Council (PAC)

Wiebe Properties

Abbotsford Children’s Theatre, Treasurer

Literacy Matters Abbotsford, Treasurer

Sunnyside Children’s Foundation, Treasurer, Director

Community Foundation for Kingston & Area, Investment Committee