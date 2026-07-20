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$180K Worth of Drugs, Contraband Found at Mountain Institution

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$180K Worth of Drugs, Contraband Found at Mountain Institution

Kent – (Correctional Service Canada) – The lockdown put in place at Mountain Institution on July 13, 2026, has ended and the exceptional search has been completed. The institution has resumed its normal operations and visits have resumed.

During the exceptional search, contraband and unauthorized items were found.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included cell phones, charging cables, home-made weapons, methamphetamines, THC concentrate, steroids, and tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $180,330.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous. 

Mountain Institution in Agassiz. (CSC)

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