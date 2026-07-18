Upgraded Mission Lacrosse Box to Honour Longtime Community Coach Brent Boutilier

Mission – When Mission’s upgraded lacrosse box opens to residents, it will bear the name of a dedicated community coach whose impact continues to be felt across the local lacrosse community.



The Brent Boutilier Memorial Box honours Brent Boutilier (September 21, 1962 – November 2, 2020), who was a respected member of the Mission and British Columbia lacrosse communities. A dedicated volunteer, coach, and leader, he spent many years helping shape youth lacrosse in Mission and inspiring generations of players.



The naming of the Brent Boutilier Memorial Box recognizes the important role coaches and volunteers play in building stronger, more resilient communities. Coaches and volunteers help create opportunities for young people to build confidence, teamwork, discipline, and a sense of belonging. They also foster welcoming spaces where families can connect and communities can grow stronger through sport.

The City of Mission is proud to recognize the Brent Boutilier Memorial Box as a community gathering place that brings people together. To mark the new name, Council unveiled an interpretive sign at the site on July 16 that encourages residents to reflect on the lasting impact of volunteerism and coaching in Mission.



Lacrosse has long been a valued and growing part of Mission’s local sports culture, connecting players, families, and supporters of all ages. Through strong community involvement and youth participation, the sport continues to foster pride, opportunity, and belonging in Mission.

The upgraded lacrosse box includes several improvements designed to support year-round use and a variety of sports, including: A cover structure with lighting for 12-month access A new multi-use, multi-sport court for lacrosse, pickleball, and basketball New boards Player benches and spectator seating.



The project is funded through the British Columbia Growing Communities Fund and the Forestry Legacy Reserve.





Christine Boyle, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs “Sports and recreation opportunities are foundational to the fabric of any community, and our fast-growing cities need support to keep facilities vibrant and up to date. I celebrate with the City of Mission as it memorializes a local icon and creates legacy space for fans and athletes to enjoy, now and into the future.”



Mayor Paul Horn “This facility has been needed here for many years, and I am certain that Brent would be very pleased to see that we are providing an improved space for our youth. Brent was a special person who aimed to ensure that sports left young people with lifelong assets like confidence and teamwork skills. Now the young people he coached are passing on these same lessons.”

Councillor Mark Davies “This box is a great addition to the community.”



Councillor Jag Gill “Parks and sports facilities create opportunities, but it’s the people who fill them with purpose that truly strengthen a community. Every coach, volunteer, and mentor who gives their time helps shape the character, confidence, and future of our young people. This dedication recognizes Brent Boutilier’s contribution to youth lacrosse while also celebrating and recognizing the countless volunteers whose commitment makes community sport possible. My hope is that every person who steps onto this floor is inspired not only to play the game, but one day to give back and help shape the next generation.”



Councillor Danny Plecas “It’s exciting to see, that the improvements to the Lacrosse Box, will allow more sports groups to use the facility year-round.”