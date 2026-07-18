Official Opening of Abbotsford’s New Cooper Hill Park on Wednesday, July 29

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford is excited to announce the official opening of the new Cooper Hill Park on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in collaboration with Polygon Homes.

Located on McKee Road just west of McMillan Road (see map below), Cooper Hill Park showcases its natural topography with a scenic ridge offering impressive viewpoints along an elevated gravel trail. Four benches along the trail provide inviting places to rest while enjoying panoramic mountain and city views.

The 3.3 hectare Cooper Hill Park, a short drive north of the Abbotsford Recreation Centre, was created by Polygon as part of the development of the neighbouring Cooper Meadows community. Both Cooper Hill Park and Cooper Meadows are named after the Cooper family, who owned and operated a farm there from 1926 to 2020.

“Creating new parks, adding new park amenities and expanding outdoor recreational opportunities for Abbotsford families is a key priority for City Council, and we’re very excited about this new community park,” said Abbotsford Mayor Ross Siemens. “Cooper Hill Park provides access to scenic views and nature and we’re very grateful to Polygon for creating such a special community space for residents to enjoy.”

“Cooper Hill Park is a meaningful addition to Cooper Meadows and to the surrounding neighbourhood,” said Neil Chrystal, President and CEO of Polygon Homes. “From the beginning, Polygon’s vision for this community has been to honour the natural beauty of the site while creating places where families can connect, explore and feel at home. We’re proud to work with the City of Abbotsford to help bring this park to life and to recognize the Cooper family’s longstanding connection to this land.”

The public opening celebration and ribbon cutting for Cooper Hill Park takes place on Wednesday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in the activities, which are scheduled to include The Brownie Bakers food truck, a StoryWalk® along the trail, a scavenger hunt throughout the park, complimentary giveaways, mini golf, Go Play Outside lawn games and more.

Cooper Hill Park is the latest addition to a series of new parks and park enhancements across the city, including the new Gilmour Park, Engineer Park, and the Crossley Park splash pad. These projects reflect the City’s ongoing commitment to expanding outdoor recreation and family-friendly spaces and advancing park amenities while supporting Council’s 2022–2026 Strategic Plan priority of fostering a healthy and active community.