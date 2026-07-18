MQHS Low Income Housing Project, On the Site of Former Cheam View United Church Taking Shape, Honouring the Past

Chilliwack – Cheam View United Church was been a fixture in the Downtown area for many years.

From FVN in 2023 – In 2019, Chilliwack United Church, Mt. Shannon United Church and Rosedale United Church made the decision to amalgamate as one. The new community of faith is now known as Cheam View United Church. Currently the previous church sites will be known as Spadina Site, Quarry Site and Magrath Site.

Chilliwack Council approved a proposal that would see Cheam View United Church (Spadina site) redeveloped into a six-storey housing project.

This has been plenty of misinformation since – from Tony DeGroot – Chair, Property Team, Cheam View United Church: The application for low income housing made by Cheam View United Church is not for Indigenous housing. The application is for low income residents from the general population. MQHS, which is runs several low income housing projects throughout the valley, quite successfully will be the project management operator.

BC Housing as well as Mamele’awt Qweesome and To’o Housing Society (MQHS) are involved.

Fast forward to 2026 as the structure nears completion. Recently the construction fences have been taken down. An FVN reporter noticed a sign stating that the opening is pegged for a possible October move in. This includes residences, services and shops.

Plaques are now up commemorating the past and looking towards the future.

Cheam View United Church – Nov 2023 – FVN

2026 BC Housing, Mamele’awt Qweesome and To’o Housing Society (MQHS) Spadina and Yale Chilliwack – July – FVN

2026 BC Housing, Mamele’awt Qweesome and To’o Housing Society (MQHS) Spadina and Yale Chilliwack – July – FVN

2026 BC Housing, Mamele’awt Qweesome and To’o Housing Society (MQHS) Spadina and Yale Chilliwack – July – FVN