Mission’s Carly Rae Jepsen Drops New Single And Video “After All” (VIDEO)

Mission/Vancouver (with Files from Eric Alper)- The years have flown by. Carly Rae Jepsen is now 40.

Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new single and video, “After All,” a glistening celebration of love written while she reflected on how motherhood reshapes identity, choices, and perception.

Jepsen wrote the track with frequent collaborators Kyle Shearer, who also produced, and Nate Cyphert. In the video, she performs the song inside a sunlit room, surrounded by the leftover glow of the previous night’s dinner party. As the piano builds, images from celebrations across the decades flash across the screen like fireworks. Aerin Moreno, known for her work with Tate McRae and KATSEYE, directed the video.

“After All” belongs to the “day” half of Jepsen’s forthcoming album, Day and Night, a 24-track double album built around a dreamlike sense of time, where nights stretch into mornings and days dissolve back into night. The album arrives September 18 via Interscope Records and is available now for pre-order and pre-save.

Jepsen will launch the album with a headline performance at NYC’s All Things Go Festival on September 27, her first live performance of 2026.

The album’s lead single, “On Wires,” has already earned strong praise. Consequence called it playful and powerful, pointing to its organic warmth as a fitting preview of the album’s Day half. Clash described it as a moment of understated bravado, with a vocal that moves between coy and carnal.

Jepsen has spent the past 15 years building one of pop’s most distinctive careers. She broke through internationally in 2012 with “Call Me Maybe,” a global phenomenon that topped charts in 47 countries and earned her 2 Grammy nominations.

Her 2015 album E•MO•TION has since become a modern pop landmark, passing 1 billion streams worldwide and earning recognition from Pitchfork and Billboard as one of the defining albums of the decade. She continued to expand her sound with 2019’s Dedicated, praised by The Atlantic, and 2022’s The Loneliest Time, which marked her return from a period of isolation. Her companion B-sides projects, E•MO•TION Side B, Dedicated Side B, and The Loveliest Time, have given fans an ongoing look into her process. With Day and Night, Jepsen steps forward with a newfound sense of freedom and self-assurance.