Re Evacuation Order July 17 – Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton RE-OPENED

Fraser Canyon (MOT/Emil Anderson Maintenance) – JULY 17 UPDATE – Black Press reports Highway 1 has reopened to traffic after a closure due to the Fraser Canyon wildfires.

According to an update from Drive BC on Friday morning (July 17), one lane is open both ways between Jackass Summit and Tuckkwiowhum Road. A speed limit of 60 km/h is in effect and stopping isn’t permitted in the wildfire zone.

BC Wildfire Service’s latest update said the risk of wildfire spotting will be reduced on Friday.

ORIGINAL STORY – Drivers travelling through the Boston Bar area are advised that Highway 1 remains closed for traveller safety as wildfire activity increases in the area.

In co-ordination with the Fraser Valley Regional District, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit has implemented highway closures both east and west of Boston Bar. Traffic control is established at Hope and Lytton to prevent access into the affected area. There are a number of evacuation orders and evacuation alerts in the Boston Bar area, and people are encouraged to visit the EmergencyInfoBC website for more information and recommended actions.

Highway 1 is closed east of Boothroyd and west of Boston Bar, with overhead message signs and portable message boards alerting travellers of the closure. The closure will remain in place until it is safe to reopen the corridor.

Given the quickly changing nature of the situation, people travelling through the area are encouraged to continue to check the DriveBC website for the most up-to-date closure and reopening information.

Drivers are advised to prepare to adjust driving routes and obey all signage and traffic-control personnel in the area. Allow for additional travel time through the area when diversions are underway.





