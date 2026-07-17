Increase in Bear Activity in Cultus Lake Park

Cultus Lake (Cultus Lake Community) – July 16 – A message from Cultus Lake Park:

“Cultus Lake Park is currently experiencing an increase in bear activity throughout the community. Residents, visitors, and leaseholders are encouraged to take extra precautions, particularly during the evening and overnight hours when bears are most active.

To help reduce bear attractants and keep both people and wildlife safe, please:

Store garbage, recycling, compost, and other attractants must be contained entirely on the leased lot.

Keep waste and recyclable materials within your property line until collection day.

We encourage residents to not place garbage or recycling carts at the curb until the morning of your scheduled pickup day.

Remove bird feeders and avoid leaving bird seed outdoors, as they can attract bears and other wildlife.

Clean outdoor cooking areas and properly store pet food and bird seed.

Please note that compliance with Cultus Lake Park’s Property Maintenance Bylaw No. 1210, 2022, Section 3.5 – Garbage, Recycling, Greens Waste and Compost – Wildlife Attractants is mandatory.

Bylaw Enforcement Officers will be actively monitoring for non-compliance. Individuals found in violation of these requirements may be subject to enforcement action, including the issuance of infraction tickets.

Your cooperation helps protect our community, our residents, and local wildlife by reducing preventable human-bear interactions.

Thank you for your cooperation in keeping our community safe.

Cultus Lake Park Board

Ours to Preserve and Protect”