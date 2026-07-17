Dollarama Recalls Garlic Powder Due to “Contamination”

Toronto/Fraser Valley (CBC/Black Press) – Garlic powder sold at Dollarama is being recalled, and Canadians are urged not to consume the affected product.

The recall concerns Heavenly Spices brand garlic powder sold in a 70 gram package distributed across the country.

Health Canada recall notice is here.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) published the recall issued by the dollar store chain earlier this week.

“Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product,” the release from CIFA said.

The CFIA says the seasoning was recalled due to Bacillus cereus contamination. That’s a bacteria that can cause food poisoning, and infection from it can cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

If you have the affected product and would like a refund, contact Dollarama at client@dollarama.com with a picture of the product and the lot number.

For more information, contact Dollarama directly at 1-888-365-4266, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST), or visit dollarama.com/en-CA/corp/product-recalls.