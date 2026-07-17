Chilliwack Tours Offering Free Tours During Chilliwack Mural Festival

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Tours is pleased to announce a series of free guided walking tours in partnership with the 2026 Chilliwack Mural Festival. From August 14-16, festival-goers can take part in eight unique, tip-supported tours that explore the stories, art, and history woven into the murals in the heart of downtown Chilliwack.

Multiple Times/Tours Available.

Led by experienced local guide Michael Berger, these curated walking tours will feature Chilliwack’s vibrant mural scene. Whether you’re drawn to street art or are interested in learning more about the popular Chilliwack Mural Festival, these engaging experiences offer something for everyone.

This year’s tours will feature the newest works of art being added for this year’s mural festival, along with focused tours on District 1881, the Central Village, Main Street, and everywhere inbetween.

Each tour is designed to deepen understanding of Chilliwack’s evolving identity through a mix of art and community voices.

“Guided walking tours allow people a chance to see some lesser-known corners of Chilliwack, and learn stories about not just the murals, but Chilliwack itself,” says Michael Berger, Community Connector with Chilliwack Tours. “The mural festival brings in international, national, and local artists every year and we love to connect guests to the artists and their stories.”

All tours are family-friendly, accessible, and free to attend, while tipping is appreciated. “All tips are being saved to sponsor a future mural,” added Berger. Tour spaces are limited, and advance registration is required through Chilliwack Tours’ website.

“We’re pleased to continue our partnership with Chilliwack Tours. Their tours are a great way to connect with Chilliwack and our vibrant arts scene,” says Lise Oakley, Executive Director of the Chilliwack Mural Festival.

For more information or to register for the tours, visit ChilliwackTours.com