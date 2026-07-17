Canada Post Red Delivery Service for Boston Bar – Mail Pick Up in Chilliwack

Chilliwack/Boston Bar – Wildfires and evacuation orders are affecting mail and parcel delivery in the town of Boston Bar, B.C. Canada Post is putting emergency measures in place to best serve residents of this community and keep them connected.

As such, a red alert has been issued for the Boston Bar community. A red alert means that the post office is closed and incoming mail is being securely held off-site until further notice.

Mail is available for pick up for customers from Boston Bar at the Chilliwack Main Post Office. Canada Post ask that residents bring a valid government ID to pick up their mail. Canada Post will also have authorization forms, to have someone else collect their mail, available to those who request them.

Chilliwack Main Post Office

46229 Yale Road

Chilliwack BC V2P 2P0

Hours are Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm

Delivery service alerts are posted and updated on Delivery service alerts webpage and on our @canadaposthelps X account.

If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online at canadapost.ca/support or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).