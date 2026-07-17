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As BC Festivals Struggle, 2026 Fort Langley Jazz Festival Pushes Forward – July 23 to 26 (INTERVIEW)

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As BC Festivals Struggle, 2026 Fort Langley Jazz Festival Pushes Forward – July 23 to 26 (INTERVIEW)

Fort Langley (with files from LBMG) – The 2026 Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival runs from July 23-26.

Website info is here

With FIFA excitement consuming much of the entertainment spotlight this summer, another story is unfolding behind the scenes. Many of BC’s long-standing community festivals are fighting to survive with dozens of festivals closing over the last few years. According to a 2024 report from the BC Music Festival Collective, just 18 per cent of BC festivals have returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Rising costs, shrinking grants, and increased competition for sponsorship dollars are forcing festivals across the province to make difficult decisions – from scaling back programming to questioning their long-term future.

The Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival is among those finding a way forward and is continuing to offer two days of free programming. While the festival is surviving through creativity, community support, volunteers, and strong partnerships, organizers say the pressures facing BC’s festival sector, including the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, are very real.

Karen Zukas, Executive Director of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival, spoke with FVN’s Don Lehn on what it takes to keep community festivals alive, why they matter to local economies and cultural life, the importance of free programming and what audiences can expect from this year’s festival.

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