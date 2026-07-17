AbbyPD Investigates Early Morning Assault of a Senior at Ellwood Park

Abbotsford – On Thursday morning, July 16th, 2026, at approximately 6:40 a.m., a

woman in her 70s was inside a public washroom at Ellwood Park, located in the 31500

block of Maclure Road, when an unknown suspect, believed to be a man, entered the

facility and launched an unprovoked assault.



After the suspect fled the area, the woman sought assistance. She sustained injuries

requiring medical attention and was transported to hospital, where she was treated and

later released.



AbbyPD Patrol officers responded and conducted an extensive search of the area;

however, the suspect was not located. Members of AbbyPD’s Forensic Identification

Section also attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation.



The AbbyPD General Investigation Section has assumed conduct of the investigation,

which remains in its preliminary stages. Early indications suggest the incident was

random in nature. Investigators are currently conducting an extensive video canvass of

the area in an effort to identify the suspect and gather additional evidence.



Investigators are asking anyone who was in Ellwood Park or the surrounding area

between 6:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on July 16, 2026, and who may have information,

surveillance footage, or dash camera video, to contact the Abbotsford Police

Department at 604-859-5225