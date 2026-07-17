Abbotsford Canucks Name Ryan Papaioannou Fourth Head Coach In Team History

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Richard Seeley announced that Ryan Papaioannou has been hired as the new Head Coach of the team. Papaioannou replaces Manny Malhotra following his promotion to Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks on June 2.

Papaioannou spent the 2025-26 season as Head Coach of the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, former affiliate of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. In his first professional coaching season, he led Wheeling to an ECHL North Division title with a record of 46-20-3-3 and reached the Eastern Conference Finals before falling 4-1 in a best-of-seven series to the eventual Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everglades.

“We are very excited to welcome Ryan to the Canucks, as we know this hire will help shape the foundation for the development of our prospects in Abbotsford,” said Richard Seeley. “Ryan has a unique talent for teaching and relating with players. His preparation both technically and tactically has led him to outstanding accomplishments at the junior level, as well as an impressive first season in the ECHL. His reputation as a communicator and someone who holds individuals and teams to high standards are the exact qualities we are looking for in the leader of our team.”

Prior to coaching professionally, the Calgary, Alberta native spent 16 years as General Manager and Head Coach of the Brooks Bandits, winning five Alberta Junior Hockey League titles, one British Columbia Hockey League title, as well as being named AJHL Coach of the Year three separate times. Over 917 regular season games as Head Coach, he posted an outstanding 714-152-51 record and saw his team reach the 50-win mark six times. Papaioannou also led the Bandits to four National Junior A Championships in 2013, 2019, 2022 and 2023. The 41-year-old has developed numerous future professional players and NHL draft picks including Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar.