Tom Cochrane , October 30 – Clarke Theatre

Mission – Life is a Highway.

Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents TOM COCHRANE on Friday, October 30 at the Clarke Theatre, 33700 Prentis Avenue, Mission. Tickets are $89.50 (Plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) available at all Ticketmaster locations. Charge online at www.ticketmaster.ca.



Tom Cochrane, the pride of Lynn Lake, Manitoba, has achieved a level of success known to few recording artists. He has risen from folk-based singer/songwriter to Canadian rock icon with a career spanning almost 50 years and 21 albums. He has rooted his place in the hearts and minds of his fans with his engaging performance, authenticity, and his multitude of crowd-pleasing hits. A champion of humanitarian causes, Cochrane, has been a long-time supporter of World Vision, Amnesty International and War Child.



As lead singer and songwriter with Red Rider the band scored hits “Lunatic Fringe”, “Victory Day”, “Human Race”, “Boy Inside the Man”, “White Hot” and the chart topper, “Big League”. Tom launched his solo career with the release of the anthemic hit “Life Is A Highway” from the breakthrough album “Mad Mad World” which has achieved Diamond Status in Canada and earned him a Grammy nomination in the United States.



A Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Cochrane, both with Red Rider and as a solo artist, has won eight JUNO awards. His legacy as a Canadian icon has been cemented with a star on Canada`s Walk of Fame. For his artistic and humanitarian contributions, he was invested as an Officer of the Order of Canada and a recipient of the Order of Manitoba. Cochrane is also an honorary colonel in the Royal Canadian Air Force`s 409 “Nighthawks” Tactical Fighter Squadron, as well as an honorary doctorate holder from Manitoba’s Brandon University. He has numerous industry honours including the 2013 Allan Waters Humanitarian Award and the Canadian Music Industry Humanitarian Award.



For more about TOM COCHRANE visit: tomcochrane.com