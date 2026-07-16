Seabird Island Open for Wildfire Evacuees from Fraser Canyon

Seabird Island – From Seabird Island Band:

SEABIRD IS OPEN FOR WILDFIRE EVACUEES.

Community Update – Brunswick & Ainslie Creek Wildfires

Sq’éwqel is supporting our Fraser Canyon neighbours affected by the two active wildfires. Our Emergency Management team is coordinating with all partners and is ready to welcome evacuees at the SIB Gym.

Please follow official sources for accurate updates: BC Wildfire Service, FVRD, and DriveBC.

Our thoughts are with impacted families, responders, and volunteers.

Questions? Contact Sandra Bobb at sandrabobb@seabirdisland.ca or 604 997 9909.

Visit: www.drivebc.ca, www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca, www2.gov.bc.ca.