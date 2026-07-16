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Re Evacuation Order July 16 – Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton CLOSED

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Re Evacuation Order July 16 – Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton CLOSED

Fraser Canyon (Emil Anderson Maintenance) – Re Evacuation Order July 16 – Highway 1 between Boston Bar and Lytton CLOSED.

The road remains open for local traffic only. Use #BCHwy5 or #BCHwy3 as alternate routes.


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