Hundreds in Fines for Dangerous Boating on Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake (Chilliwack RCMP) – From the Chilliwack RCMP weekly snapshot:

Boating incident at Main Beach

A boat entered the designated swim zone at Main Beach, cutting the rope that marked the swimming area and dislodged a buoy. The operator was identified and issued a $300 violation ticket for operating a motorized vessel within a swim zone. The operator was also issued a $288 violation ticket for failing to possess the required boating licence. Additional safety equipment deficiencies were noted, and the operator was provided with education regarding boating safety requirements.

Marine safety enforcement

Officers observed two jet skis operating in a dangerous manner near the Jade Bay boat launch on Cultus Lake. The operators were reportedly stunting within a designated no-wake zone, creating safety concerns for other boaters and water users. Neither operator was able to produce the required registration documents. Both were directed to leave the water and complied with police instructions.