Fraser Valley Drummer Steve Ricardo Inks Major US Endorsement Deal with Scorpion Percussion (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley/San Diego – Steve Ricardo is well known in music circles as a drummer extraordinaire. From metal to the Chilliwack Rock Choir, you usually find Steve bashing away.

He has a number of social media videos of playing in odd places .. parks, highway underpasses etc. Remember, drummers are never “quite right in the head”

From Steve’s social media comes a great announcement:

The secret is finally out!

I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I am officially part of the Scorpion Percussion ( of San Diego) family!

I first connected with the team at NAMM 2025 and was instantly blown away—not just by the insane quality and durability of their sticks, but by the incredible warmth and passion of the entire crew. It truly felt like home from day one.

Huge thank you to everyone at Scorpion for the warm welcome. I can’t wait to beat the hell out of these sticks on the road and in the studio. Let’s make some noise

Steve’s resume:

2026 Steve Ricardo Facebook