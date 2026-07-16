First-of-its-Kind – Province, City of Delta Announce Dedicated Ash-Scattering Site Along the Fraser River

Delta/Victoria – A first-of-its-kind ash-scattering site is coming to Delta, giving families and community members a dedicated place to honour their loved ones in accordance with their cultural, spiritual and funeral traditions.

“For years, people south of the Fraser, including many members of the South Asian community, have had to travel abroad or transport a loved one’s ashes overseas to carry out important funeral rites,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “This much-needed culturally respectful space will provide families with a meaningful place close to home where they can gather, reflect and honour their loved ones according to their traditions.”

Legal Issues

The Province has published guidelines for municipalities that wish to establish ash-dispersal sites on Crown land in their communities. The guidelines outline the key considerations and steps needed to create these sites in a respectful and sustainable manner.

“For years, families in our community have had to fly their loved ones’ ashes overseas just to carry out proper last rites,” said Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North. “The new dedicated ash-dispersal site in Delta means they can honour their traditions here, at home, without hiding it or working around the rules. This is an important example of how communities can create inclusive public spaces that respect cultural and faith traditions.”

The Province is ready to work with interested municipalities to help facilitate permitting approvals and support the development of dedicated ash-dispersal sites in communities throughout B.C.

What’s new

The City of Delta is upgrading parts of the Fraser Viewpoint, located on Tilbury Island, enhancing a public park that will include gathering space for the respectful dispersal of cremated remains in the Fraser River.

The project responds to a longstanding community need for a dedicated location where families can carry out cultural and faith-based funeral practices in a respectful, accessible and publicly supported setting.