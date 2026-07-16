Evacuation Alert for the Boston Bar Area UPGRADED to Evacuation Order

Fraser Canyon (FVRD) – Whereas a state of local emergency was declared on July 4, 2026, by the Fraser Valley Regional District pursuant to Section 95 of the Emergency and Disaster Management Act due to the Brunswick Creek Wildfire (V10742) and Ainslie Creek Wildfire (V10755) within the jurisdiction of the Fraser Valley Regional District; and pursuant to Section 107 (1)(c) of the Emergency and Disaster Management Act;

The previously issued Evacuation Alert for the Boston Bar area has been upgraded to an Evacuation Order.

This Evacuation Orderhas been issued by the Fraser Valley Regional District due to increased wildfire behaviour. This Evacuation Order is effective as of July 16, 2026, at 8:30AM.

The Evacuation Order applies only to lands and properties within Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Areas. Evacuation notices for First Nations communities are issued by the respective First Nations.

If people are in the Evacuation Order Area they must leave the area.

Further information will be issued as it becomes available. Please visit fvrd.ca/EOC or Facebook for updates and EOC operating hours. If you need assistance to evacuate, contact neighbours leaving the area or 9-1-1.