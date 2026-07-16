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AbbyPD Investigating Assault – Ellwood Park Along MacLure Road Near Crossley Drive

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AbbyPD Investigating Assault – Ellwood Park Along MacLure Road Near Crossley Drive

Abbotsford (AbbyPD) – As of 10:30AM July 16, AbbyPD is on scene at Ellwood Park along MacLure Road near Crossley Drive after a report of an assault. Officers are in the early stages of this investigation and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Investigators are also looking for witnesses who were in the vicinity between 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 am. Thursday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD will provide an update when one becomes available

2026 AbbyPD Elwood Park Investigation July 16

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