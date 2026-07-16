Abbotsford Police Investigating July 7 Fatal Collision on Townshipline Road – Possible Major Crime – Asking for Witnesses

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department continues to

investigate a single-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on July

7th, 2026, on Townshipline Road near Gladwin Road, resulting in the death of one

person.



The investigation has now been assumed by AbbyPD’s Major Crime Unit (MCU), which

is working in partnership with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction

Service (ICARS) to determine the factors that contributed to the collision.



As the investigation progresses, Detectives have learned that several individuals may

have been in the area at the time of the crash or shortly afterward. Investigators believe

these witnesses may have information that could assist in advancing the investigation.

The family of the deceased passenger is devastated by their loss and is encouraging

anyone who may have witnessed the collision or its immediate aftermath to come

forward. Investigators are also seeking CCTV or dash camera footage from the area

that may help establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Previous Release on July 7th, 2026: https://www.abbypd.ca/blog/news_releases/abbotsford-police-investigating-fatal-collision-on-townshipline-road