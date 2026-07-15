Wildfire Crews Start Fire Guard to Protect Boston Bar and Canyon-Alpine

Fraser Canyon – Fraser Valley Regional District EOC Update July 15, 2026 @ 3:30 PM – RE: Brunswick Creek fire V10742 – BC Wildfire Service has begun precautionary works of creating a fire guard line for the communities of Boston Bar and Canyon-Alpine.

What you need to know:

You may see flagging tape marking some areas.

There will be minor equipment work involving improving roads and short sections of machine guard.

The precautionary work involves building a contingency fire guard behind the community Boston Bar and Canyon-Alpine using heavy equipment and with hand tools in steep areas. Fallers will be assisting with this work. A contingency line is a control line strategically placed as a backup if primary suppression efforts fail and for potential access purposes if required. Heavy equipment can quickly and effectively remove fuels around identified values down to mineral soil which helps to protect structures if fire impacts a community.

The result of these works will support future fire fighting efforts for the current Brunswick Wildfire Complex. While the guard may not be required for this fire, it could potentially protect these values in the future.

At this time, it is anticipated that the BC Wildfire Service work scheduled for these precautionary works will continue for approximately two to four days. If you have questions or concerns, please contact the FVRD EOC Call Centre at 778-704-0400